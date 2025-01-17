ETV Bharat / state

2 AAP Councillors Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

AAP councillors, Ravinder Solanki from Baprola ward and Narender Girsa from Manglapuri joined the BJP on Friday ahead of Delhi assembly polls on February 5.

By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

New Delhi: In a setback to the AAP ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, two of its councillors, Ravinder Solanki and Narender Girsa, joined the BJP on Friday.

Solanki, an MCD councillor from Baprola ward and Girsa from Manglapuri, joined the BJP in the presence of the party's state unit president Virendra Sachdeva and West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat. The two wards come under Sehrawat's constituency.

Sehrawat said the two councillors were among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party and were disillusioned with party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's politics and policies.

"Solanki and Girsa have not changed sides, Kejriwal has changed which forced them to leave the party," she said. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due to be held on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

