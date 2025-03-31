1st-Year B.Tech Student Of IIIT-Allahabad Commits Suicide: Police

Prayagraj: A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), who suffered from hearing impairment, has ended his life, police said on Sunday. They said the deceased has been identified as Madala Rahul Chaitanya (20), a first-year B.Tech student.

Sharing the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dhoomanganj, Ajendra Yadav said Chaitanya committed suicide on Saturday night. On getting information, police had rushed the injured student to the SRN Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Public relations officer of the IIIT Pankaj Mishra told PTI that Chaitanya was admitted to the institute in the deaf-and-mute category. He did not come for classes for the last three months and was depressed due to academic pressure, Mishra said. He said Chaitanya was from Telangana's Nizamabad district and he had informed his mother about the pressure of studies.

Mishra said at 8 pm on Saturday, another first-year B.Tech student, Katravath Akhil (20), died of cardiac arrest. Akhil, also from Telangana, was suffering from many diseases, he added. Mishra said a three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate all aspects of the deaths of the two students and it will submit its report to the IIIT director within a week.