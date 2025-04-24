ETV Bharat / state

1st Batch Of 65 Maharashtra Tourists Stuck In JK Arrives In Mumbai

Mumbai: The first batch of 65 tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Jammu and Kashmir landed in Mumbai early on Thursday as part of the evacuation efforts launched by the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Efforts were also being made for the safe return of the other tourists soon, state minister Girish Mahajan said.

Shinde went to Srinagar on Wednesday evening to expedite the process of bringing back tourists stuck in Jammu and Kashmir after 26 persons, including six from Maharashtra, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

"Following the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the first special flight carrying 65 stranded Maharashtrian tourists arrived in Mumbai at 3:30 am on April 24 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport," a Shiv Sena functionary said.

"This is part of a coordinated evacuation effort launched by the Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to ensure the safe and dignified return of every citizen," the functionary added.

Two more special flights carrying additional tourists will arrive in Mumbai later in the day.

"Our priority remains the safety, comfort and swift return of all affected individuals. The Shiv Sena reaffirms its commitment to stand with every Marathi Manoos in every moment of crisis," the functionary added.

The Shiv Sena had sent its delegation to coordinate the efforts to bring stranded tourists back to Mumbai.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan also reached Srinagar on Wednesday to help tourists from the state return home safely.

Asked about the number of tourists awaiting return, the minister told a news channel, "About 180 have already returned, while another 370 are looking to return today or tomorrow. The chief minister's OSD is in Delhi helping passengers with ticketing arrangements."

Mahajan, who visited 10 to 15 hotels in Srinagar where tourists from Maharashtra were staying, said many of them already have return tickets but want to advance their travel.

"Most of them wish to cut their trip short due to the fear caused by the incident. But I urge them not to rush. The situation is under control, and security forces are present," he said.