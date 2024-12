ETV Bharat / state

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Verdict In Murder Case Against Sajjan Kumar On January 8

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to deliver on January 8 next year its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, deferred the pronouncement. "January 8 is the next date," the judge said.

Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar central jail, appeared before the court through video conference. The case pertains to the alleged killings of two persons in the Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots. The court had reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though the Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team subsequently took over the investigation. On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.