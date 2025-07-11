ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Sikh Riots: Another Witness Testifies Against Jagdish Tytler In Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi: Former MP Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the Pulbangash Gurdwara violence during 1984 anti-Sikh riots, appeared in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

During the hearing, the statement of another witness Harpal Kaur Bedi was recorded in the court. While Special Judge Jitendra Singh ordered the next hearing in the case on July 12, advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, appearing on behalf of Tytler, partially cross-examined Harpal Kaur. Earlier, the statement of witness Ravinder Singh Chauhan was recorded on July 9.

The cross-examination of former President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjit Singh GK was done on May 16. Similarly, on March 18, the statement of Senior Scientific Officer Amitosh Kumar of Forensic Department was recorded. The statement of the Forensic Laboratory officer who had analysed Tytler's voice samples was recorded on January 28.

On November 12, 2024, the complainant in the case, Lakhwinder Kaur, was cross-examined. She had said that Granthi Surender Singh told her that her husband Badal Singh was murdered by a mob near Gurdwara Pulbangash. Tytler was inciting that mob and asking them to set the Gurudwara on fire, Lakhwinder said.