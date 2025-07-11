Anti-Sikh Riots: Another Witness Testifies Against Jagdish Tytler In Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi: Former MP Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the Pulbangash Gurdwara violence during 1984 anti-Sikh riots, appeared in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.
During the hearing, the statement of another witness Harpal Kaur Bedi was recorded in the court. While Special Judge Jitendra Singh ordered the next hearing in the case on July 12, advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, appearing on behalf of Tytler, partially cross-examined Harpal Kaur. Earlier, the statement of witness Ravinder Singh Chauhan was recorded on July 9.
The cross-examination of former President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjit Singh GK was done on May 16. Similarly, on March 18, the statement of Senior Scientific Officer Amitosh Kumar of Forensic Department was recorded. The statement of the Forensic Laboratory officer who had analysed Tytler's voice samples was recorded on January 28.
On November 12, 2024, the complainant in the case, Lakhwinder Kaur, was cross-examined. She had said that Granthi Surender Singh told her that her husband Badal Singh was murdered by a mob near Gurdwara Pulbangash. Tytler was inciting that mob and asking them to set the Gurudwara on fire, Lakhwinder said.
Tytler has challenged the order of framing of charges by the Rouse Avenue Court in the High Court, which is still pending. On November 11, 2024, the High Court had refused to stay the trial proceedings in the Rouse Avenue Court.
The court had ordered to frame charges against Tytler on August 30, 2024 under sections 147, 149, 153A, 188, 109, 295, 380, 302 of the Indian Penal Code. During the hearing, lawyer Manu Sharma, appearing for Tytler, had said that the CBI had filed two closure reports in the case.
The court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Jagdish Tytler on July 26, 2023. The CBI has charged Tytler in the case under sections 147, 109 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the CBI, Tytler had incited the mob, after which the mob set fire to the Pulbangash Gurudwara.
