19-Yr-Old Student Attempts To Molest Class 7 Girl In Pune School, Arrested

Pune (Maharashtra): A 19-year-old student of a reputed school in Pune's Bhawani Peth area was arrested for allegedly attempting to molest a class 7 student of the same institute, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Independence Day when the girl had gone to the second floor of the school building to look for her bag. The accused was standing near the washroom. When he saw the girl approaching, he caught her hand and forcibly dragged her inside the washroom, where he allegedly attempted to molest her.

However, the girl somehow managed to free herself and ran away from the spot. Upon returning home, she narrated the entire episode to her mother, who then filed a complaint at Samarth police station in Pune. Based on her complaint investigations were launched, police said.

According senior inspector of Samarth police station, Umesh Gitte, the incident occurred at a renowned school in Bhawani Peth area on August 15. Based on a complaint lodged by a 30-year-old woman, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 19-year-old student, he said.