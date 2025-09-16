ETV Bharat / state

'BJP Has Failed Miserably': Naveen Slams Odisha Govt Over 'Gang Rape' Of College Girl In Puri

Published : September 16, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST | Updated : September 16, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST

Puri: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to create confidence in the system where women feel safe. The BJD leader accused the saffron party after a woman was gang raped near a beach in Puri. The BJP government is in power in Odisha. Taking to X, Patnaik said, "Deeply shocked and anguished to know a young girl has been gang raped near Maa Baliharachandi temple in Puri District, just 50km away from the state capital (Bhubaneswar)." "It is heart-rending to witness such horrifying patterns of violence against women reported across Odisha. While the BJP leaders engage in theatrical display of concern, the predators prowl on broad daylight with impunity. The victims and family members of Gopalpur, Baleswar, Balanga and many other victims who died in desperation are still waiting for justice. Every time we heard same rehearsed statements: "people's government" is "taking strict action", "ensuring women's safety" and "sparing no one", he said. "The BJP administration of Odisha has failed miserably to create confidence in the system where our daughters feel safe, valued and heard--leave aside empowerment. If such a crime happens near a very popular tourist place, often thronged by tourists from across the world, it will tarnish the image of Odisha within the country and internationally. The sooner BJP Government takes strongest action, women of Odisha will feel safe again," Patnaik added.

Odisha Police have arrested three individuals, and a manhunt for one more person is underway in connection with the gang rape case, police said on Tuesday. The 19-year-old woman, along with her friend, was sitting near the Baliharchandi temple when a group of youths clicked their photos and videos, and asked them to pay in return for deleting those, Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh said. The officials further said that when the duo refused to pay, the group tied the woman’s friend and raped her, he said. The incident took place on Saturday; however, a complaint was lodged at the Puri Sadar police station on Monday evening. The woman didn’t file a complaint at first, but after receiving the information, the police went to the victim and took the complaint. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a manhunt is underway for one more accused, he added. "One of the accused was nabbed from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border," he said. "The two prime accused were booked under different sections of the BNS and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The third person was taken into custody for assaulting the victim and her friend. A search is on to nab the fourth person who also assaulted the rape survivor," he said. Puri District Magistrate Divya Jyoti Parida said, "There are special rules for those places where police force is required. I have spoken to the SP about this. We will take steps to install force. The SP has been instructed to deploy more police in the areas where there is a precedent of such incidents. Then we will make a special plan and take steps to secure the tourist destinations." Read More Chhattisgarh Woman, Balrampur SDOP File Rape, Blackmail Cases Against Each Other 'Tender An Apology To The Actor': SC To TN Movie Director In 2011 Rape Case

