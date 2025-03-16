ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Firozabad, Search Underway For Accused

Firozabad: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths when she went out to defecate in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. A case has been registered and search is on for the duo, police said on Sunday.

The girl from a village in Shikohabad police station area had gone out to a field to defecate last night when the incident occurred. Both the accused belong to her village, police said.

On reaching home, she told her cousin sister about whatever had happened. When her father heard about the incident, he took the victim to Shikohabad police station to lodge a complaint against the accused.

Shikohabad Police registered a gang-rape case against the accused and the victim was sent to the hospital for medical examination.