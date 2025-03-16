ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Firozabad, Search Underway For Accused

Shikohabad Police are searching for two youths who allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old girl of the same village.

Shikohabad Police have registered a gang-rape case (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

Firozabad: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths when she went out to defecate in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. A case has been registered and search is on for the duo, police said on Sunday.

The girl from a village in Shikohabad police station area had gone out to a field to defecate last night when the incident occurred. Both the accused belong to her village, police said.

On reaching home, she told her cousin sister about whatever had happened. When her father heard about the incident, he took the victim to Shikohabad police station to lodge a complaint against the accused.

Shikohabad Police registered a gang-rape case against the accused and the victim was sent to the hospital for medical examination.

The victim told police that the accused had allegedly raped her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

"On the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against both the accused under relevant sections. A search has also been launched and the victim's medical examination is being done as per the norm," inspector Shikohabad Pradeep Kumar said.

The inspector further said that probe is underway and the accused will be nabbed as soon as possible.

