19 Maoists Surrender In Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadrachalam: In a major breakthrough for security forces, 19 Maoists from Kanker, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh have laid down arms.

Bhadradri Kothagudem District SP Rohitraj disclosed the details at a press conference on Thursday at the Bhadrachalam ASP office. Among the key surrendered Maoists are Naroti Manish alias Akash from Kanker district, a Division Committee member with a ₹8 lakh reward on his head.

The other two surrended Maoists are Madivi Nanda and Madivi Handa, who hail from Bijapur and Dantewada districts. Both were part of the People’s Platoon Committee and carred ₹4 lakh rewards each.