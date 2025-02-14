ETV Bharat / state

19 Maoists Surrender In Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem

Among the key surrendered Maoists are Naroti Manish alias Akash from Kanker district, a Division Committee member with a ₹8 lakh reward on his head.

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Updated : Feb 14, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

Bhadrachalam: In a major breakthrough for security forces, 19 Maoists from Kanker, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh have laid down arms.

Bhadradri Kothagudem District SP Rohitraj disclosed the details at a press conference on Thursday at the Bhadrachalam ASP office. Among the key surrendered Maoists are Naroti Manish alias Akash from Kanker district, a Division Committee member with a ₹8 lakh reward on his head.

The other two surrended Maoists are Madivi Nanda and Madivi Handa, who hail from Bijapur and Dantewada districts. Both were part of the People’s Platoon Committee and carred ₹4 lakh rewards each.

Additionally, several lower-rank Maoists from Bijapur and Sukma districts have also surrendered. They included Madivi Hadama, Podiyam Sammayya, Podiyam Nagesh, Sodi Harjan, Podiyam Aduma, Madakam Unga, Kunjam Masa, Mirgam Sukkaiah, Madivi Idumayya, Salvam Venkat, Salvam Shankar, and Sodi Iduma from different villages in Bijapur district.

As part of the rehabilitation program, the SP handed over ₹4 lakh cheques to Mukthi Devaiah and his wife from Errampadu village, Charla mandal, who had surrendered recently.

Last Updated : Feb 14, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

