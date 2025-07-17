19 Killed In Lightning Strikes In Bihar In Last 24 Hours: State Govt

By Dev Raj

Patna: Lightning strikes killed at least 19 people across Bihar in the last 24 hours, the state government said on Thursday.

Among the deaths that occurred, five were in Nalanda district, four in Vaishali, two each in Banka and Patna, and one each in Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Samastipur, Nawada, Jamui, and Jehanabad districts. The state has been witnessing widespread rains and thunderstorms since Wednesday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased and asked the officials to provide the relief without delay.

“Everybody should stay alert during adverse weather conditions and follow the directions issued by the state disaster management department from time to time. People should avoid going out during the rains and thunderstorms,” Nitish said. A majority of the people killed were either transplanting paddy in fields, grazing cattle or had taken shelter under trees to shield themselves from the rain.

Bihar has been grappling with rising lightning deaths over the past several years, with around 150 people losing their lives since March this year. The state government’s data reveals around 2,600 lives have been lost due to lightning strikes from 2016 till date.

Worried over the spate of deaths, the government has been putting out advertisements about dos and don’ts during rains and thunderstorms. It has also been working on several steps to reduce the number of deaths, including the installation of lightning arresters to secure a certain area from thunderbolt strikes and save lives, but none of them succeeded so far.

The National Green Tribunal recently (June 2025) issued notices to the disaster management department, Bihar State Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board and others in connection with widespread felling of palm trees, especially in the wake of total prohibition in the state, which is believed to be contributing to a rise in lightning-related deaths.