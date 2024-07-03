Updates | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die After PM Modi's Speech On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address

Peace Is Returning In Manipur, J-K Youths Responding To Govt's Growth Initiatives: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given a go-ahead to the Enforcement Directorate to arrest corrupt politicians. "I assure all of you that those who cheated on you and your aspirations will not be spared by us! I promise the youth of my country that we will strictly punish those who have played with their future. We have made stern and strong laws for the same. We have been working to ensure happy and successful lives for our countrymen," he said. He also questioned the rationale of Oppositions’ rationale of running their own narrative on Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast. "In my government’s agenda, Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast are a priority. Insurgency is at the last stage in Jammu and Kashmir which hardly sees stone-pelting nowadays. As far as the Northeast is concerned, my government has ensured the laying down of arms of underground organisations. A new era has dawned upon these areas which saw enough bloodbath during Congress’s long rules,” Pm Modi said. Speaking on the law and order in Manipur, he said peace is returning in Manipur where 11,000 FIRs were registered by police and 500 miscreants were arrested post violence.