The Rajya Sabha session has been adjourned sine die after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
Updates | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die After PM Modi's Speech On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address
Published : Jul 3, 2024, 11:00 AM IST|
Updated : Jul 3, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after the House adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting Parliament. The 264th session of Rajya Sabha, which began on June 27, concluded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks, and the House adopted it. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday.
In this session of the parliament, glimpses of a stronger opposition were clearly seen in both houses, with MPs of INDIA bloc constituent parties cornering the NDA government on several fronts. While Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge led the attack as the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, his colleague Rahul Gandhi, in his new role as LoP, was all guns blazing in the lower house.
Issues like NEET paper leak and Agniveer were vehemently highlighted by the opposition, triggering heated debates and ruckus in both houses. Apart from the NEET paper leak and other controversies related to the National Testing Agency (NTA), railway accidents and farmers’ welfare were also raised during the discussion in the Upper House.
During his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Modi said his coalition got the mandate after being tested by voters on every criterion. He also said that people have seen NDA's track record of 10 years. The Prime Minister also assured students that his government was committed to averting incidents of paper leaks at 'war footing.'
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die After PM Modi's Speech On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address
Peace Is Returning In Manipur, J-K Youths Responding To Govt's Growth Initiatives: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given a go-ahead to the Enforcement Directorate to arrest corrupt politicians. "I assure all of you that those who cheated on you and your aspirations will not be spared by us! I promise the youth of my country that we will strictly punish those who have played with their future. We have made stern and strong laws for the same. We have been working to ensure happy and successful lives for our countrymen," he said. He also questioned the rationale of Oppositions’ rationale of running their own narrative on Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast. "In my government’s agenda, Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast are a priority. Insurgency is at the last stage in Jammu and Kashmir which hardly sees stone-pelting nowadays. As far as the Northeast is concerned, my government has ensured the laying down of arms of underground organisations. A new era has dawned upon these areas which saw enough bloodbath during Congress’s long rules,” Pm Modi said. Speaking on the law and order in Manipur, he said peace is returning in Manipur where 11,000 FIRs were registered by police and 500 miscreants were arrested post violence.
Parasite Congress Out To Cash In On Allies' Toil, Says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress is a parasite and it is trying to climb the shoulders of other parties. “Congress has become infamous for being a parasite which is trying to cash in on the sweat of toil of others. Now, the corrupt Congress is alleging that ED is targeting tainted politicians,” Modi said. He added, "I ask double-faced Congress to answer how they can become so shameless to target their own allies in some context despite promising to contest elections riding on their goodwill. This is funny. The Congress is unmasked and it has no right to question ED actions."
Cong Is Anti-Dalit, It Never Hesitated To Insult Ramnath Kovind, Murmu: Modi At Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the session in the Rajya Sabha to poke fun at the INDIA alliance, especially the Congress. "I don't know why Congress is so happy? Is it because the party lost again? Is it due to another failed launch? For whatever reasons, they are showing their joy. I don't know but I know very well that they are a disruptive force ready to disturb a democracy. It's clear that they are anti-Dalit. The same party, which is bent on disrupting the Parliament session, insulted Ramnath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu," Modi said.
Raising Standards Of Living Of Countrymen Is My Priority, Modi Says In RS Amid Walkout
Opposition members, who raised slogans, demanding the Chairman to allow LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to speak, staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha. INDIA alliance is not able to consume the fact that the NDA government is back to power for the consecutive third term. "My government is committed to the service of the nation. My priority has been to inspire downtrodden people to live with dignity. My government’s focus has been to work for farmers, poor people, tribals, differently-abled persons and transgenders. A subsidy on fertilizers worth 12 lakh crore has been given to farmers. My government shouldered the undaunted responsibilities to uplift living standards of people,” Modi said.
Uproar in RS As Chairman Refuses To Allow LoP To Speak
Opposition members raise slogans, demanding the Chairman to allow LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President’s address. Taking a dig at INDIA alliance members, PM Narendra Modi said, "Defeat is writ large on the forehead of Opposition. They have lost face and are a shame on democracy."
LS Polls Mandate Will Propel NDA Govt To Steer India To Become Third Largest Economy In The World: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the achievements of his government amid sloganeering by Opposition members led by Mallikarjun Kharge. Despite manifold challenges including Covid era struggles, my government has lived up to expectations. I believe the mandate of the NDA government for the third time will propel us to make India the third largest economy in the world," Modi said. He also said that in the coming five years, he will devote his time and energy to speed up the development in the country.
A defeated Congress Trying To Disrupt Democracy, Disregard Peoples' Mandate: PM Modi
Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is for the second time that people of the country have chosen a party to head the government but few people are trying to ignore not only the achievement of the government but also disregard the opinion of the voters in the democracy.
Cong Must Reflect On Its Own Performance Rather Than Rejoicing Over BJP's Loss Of Seats: MP K Laxman
BJP MP K Laxman speaking at the Thanks Motion of President's Speech said 2024 Lok Sabha election saw returning to power of a party led by Narendra Modi, a feat which he equalled late Pm Jawaharlal Nehru. He questioned the rationale of INDIA alliance's feeling of joy over some loss of seats to NDA as if the party which won the polls has been defeated. "It's funny that the Opposition which again failed to put up a semblance of fight to NDA is trying to project that it has scored some points. Let me tell the Leader Of Opposition that BJP has got more seats than the Congress' combined tally in three consecutive elections," Laxman said.
BSP MP Ramji Speaks On Discrimination Of Dalits In Uttar Pradesh
BSP MP Ramji spoke about attacks on Dalits and Adivasis who, he said, are still deprived of rights. "I appeal to the government to give fruits of government schemes to Dalits and landless people of Uttar Pradesh," Ramji said.
RS Condoles Loss Of Lives in Hathras Stampede; Kharge Demands Law To Stop Fake Godman 'Overtures'
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhhar offered condolences on the loss of lives in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh Hathras. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded law to curb overtures of fake godman saying the Hathras tragedy could have averted had the Uttar Pradesh government timely acted on those who dupe people in the name of religion. "Laws were enacted in Karnataka and Maharashtra where suspicious activities of fake godmen are dealt with strictness. We demand a similar law be enacted in Uttar Pradesh which saw a tragic stampede on Tuesday," Kharge said.
Rajya Sabha Proceedings Underway
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.
Delhi BJP Leaders Stage Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In Lok Sabha
Delhi BJP leaders staged a protest against Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, which the saffron party alleged was against Hindus, during a session on Monday. During the BJP protest against Rahul Gandhi, Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately made an irresponsible statement. He should apologise for his statement. He made the statement to encourage appeasement politics. and for this political gain. When he sees vote bank politics, he goes on a temple run. But when he gives a speech in Parliament, his anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan (Sanatan Dharma) mentality becomes visible."
