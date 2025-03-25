18-Yr-Old Girl Injured In Acid Attack In Uttar Pradesh, Search On For Lover

Kushinagar: An 18-year-old girl sustained serious burn injuries in an acid attack allegedly carried out by her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Tuesday.
According to eye witnesses, Chandan Bharti (20), who lives in the neighbourhood, entered the girls house last night and threw acid on her. The youth then fled from the house leaving the girl screaming out in pain. The girl sustained burn injuries on her face and eyes.
Hearing her screams, her parents rushed to the spot and took her to the district hospital in a critical condition. From here, the doctors referred her to Gorakhpur Medical College.
On information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Several teams have been set up to arrest the accused.
The girl, a resident of Vishunpura police station area, reportedly was in an affair with Chandan for the last five years. Both belong to different castes. The girl's two sisters are already married and the family members were busy arranging her marriage. Her brothers run a momo cart and her father works as a migrant labourer. The girl herself runs at a tea-snack shop along with her mother.
According to the family members, she was cooking at home on Monday night when Chandan suddenly entered the house through the roof. He threw acid on her face and fled.
Circle Officer Tamkuhiraj Amit Saxena said the accused's parents stay in Chandigarh and he works outside. "He had come home recently. Teams have been set up to arrest the accused. He will be nabbed very soon. Investigations are underway," Saxena said.
Read more