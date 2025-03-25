ETV Bharat / state

18-Yr-Old Girl Injured In Acid Attack In Uttar Pradesh, Search On For Lover

Kushinagar: An 18-year-old girl sustained serious burn injuries in an acid attack allegedly carried out by her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to eye witnesses, Chandan Bharti (20), who lives in the neighbourhood, entered the girls house last night and threw acid on her. The youth then fled from the house leaving the girl screaming out in pain. The girl sustained burn injuries on her face and eyes.

Hearing her screams, her parents rushed to the spot and took her to the district hospital in a critical condition. From here, the doctors referred her to Gorakhpur Medical College.

On information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Several teams have been set up to arrest the accused.