18-Yr-Old Agra Girl Gang-Raped by Lover, 2 Friends; Accused Arrested

The victim told police that the accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. She informed her mother and lodged a complaint. Police said three persons have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC in this connection.

Agra: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her lover and his two friends in Sikandra police station area of Agra on Saturday evening, police said. Her family lodged a complaint and all three accused were arrested within 24 hours.

According to Sikandra police station in-charge, inspector Neeraj Sharma, the victim told that she was in relationship with Mohit, a resident of Gayatri Vihar Colony. She said that Mohit called her to meet him and later took her to a forest near Kailash Temple. Mohit then called his friends, Arvind from Shivakunj and Yogesh from KK Nagar.

The three allegedly raped the victim. When she protested, the accused threatened her of dire consequences. After which, the accused escaped while the victim returned home with the help of passers-by.

The victim informed her mother about the incident and then her family took her to Sikandra police station, where a complaint was lodged. Based on this, police filed a case and investigations were initiated immediately. The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Sharma said that searches were held for the accused. Mohit was arrested by tracking his mobile location, police said. This apart, CCTV footage from the area was also scanned. Within 24 hours of registering the case, all three accused were behind the bars, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Mohit had hatched a plan to rape the victim and involved his friends in the incident. Later they threatened the victim of dire consequences if she reported the incident, police added.

