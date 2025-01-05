ETV Bharat / state

18 Years On The Run After Killing Woman And Twin Kids: 2 Including Ex-Army Man Arrested

Kochi: The CBI has arrested two individuals absconding for 18 years after allegedly killing a woman and her 17-day-old twin daughters in Kollam district's Anchal, police said on Saturday.

Anchal-native Divil Kumar and Kannur's Rajesh, a former army man, were arrested from Puducherry, police said.

The two were produced before a court in Kochi on Saturday and were remanded in judicial custody, according to a prosecutor.

The case pertains to the reported murder of Ranjini (who was then 24) and her twin daughters on February 10, 2006 at Anchal.

According to sources, Ranjini and Divil Kumar were having an affair and subsequently, she got pregnant. Kumar allegedly killed her with the help of his friend Rajesh.

Both the Kerala Police and the CBI had identified the accused during earlier investigations. However, the duo managed to evade arrest until now.

In 2008, the CBI took over the case following a plea from the victim's family.