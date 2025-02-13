ETV Bharat / state

18 Tribal Girls From Residential School In Jharkhand Clear JEE Main Exam, Set New Benchmark

Khunti: In a first-of-its-kind feat, at least 18 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a girls' residential school here in Jharkhand, have qualified for the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.

These tribal girls near the capital city of Ranchi have proved that hard work pays off, and with proper guidance, anyone can fulfil their dreams and achieve their goals.

This invited praise and commendations for the girls from the government and the district administration.

“These girls made us proud by qualifying for the top exam despite having limited resources. They have shown that with the right mindset and support, anyone can excel in competitive exams,” District Collector Lokesh Mishra said.