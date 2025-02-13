18 Tribal Girls From Residential School In Jharkhand Clear JEE Main Exam, Set New Benchmark

Khunti: In a first-of-its-kind feat, at least 18 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a girls' residential school here in Jharkhand, have qualified for the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.
These tribal girls near the capital city of Ranchi have proved that hard work pays off, and with proper guidance, anyone can fulfil their dreams and achieve their goals.
This invited praise and commendations for the girls from the government and the district administration.
“These girls made us proud by qualifying for the top exam despite having limited resources. They have shown that with the right mindset and support, anyone can excel in competitive exams,” District Collector Lokesh Mishra said.
He also attributed the students' success to the educational initiatives and support efforts under the ‘Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach’ campaign, which gives them uninterrupted access to digital education support, personal guidance, and a model test series.
“This achievement is a revolutionary change in rural education and will inspire other students and educational institutions to compete,” Mishra said. “We are also committed to providing similar support to students in the future,” he said.
The 18 students who passed the JEE Main exam are Mahima Kumari, Divya Kumari, Gunja Kumari, Jambi Tooti, Pramila Tooti, Aarti Kumari, Isha Kumari, Akanksha Kumari, Leela Kumari, Jayanti Kumari, Priyanshi Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Archie Sanga, Lalita Purti, Amika Kumari, Anta Kumari, and Archana Kumari.
The school authorities also highlighted their past achievement, saying that in 2023, ten girls from the same school qualified for the JEE Main exam. “This shows the school's consistent efforts in promoting education among rural students,” said a teacher.
