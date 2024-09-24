18-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Parts Of Delhi Tomorrow

New Delhi: Some parts of Delhi will not have drinking water supply for 18 hours on Wednesday due to a maintenance work undertaken by the Jal Board.

Delhi Jan Board has said that an interconnection work will be done on the 100 MM Rohini water pipeline from Haiderpur Water Works-2, due to which the supply of drinking water will be disrupted from 10 am on September 25 to 4 am on September 26.

Affected areas: The Jal Board's work will affect drinking water supply in Rohini Sector 9, Sector 11, Sector 13, Sector 16, Sector 17, ESI Hospital, Rithala Village and surrounding areas. The residents of the affected areas have been advised to use water judiciously. According to information, water tankers will be available on demand from DJB helpline or central control room.

Delhi Jal Board has 1000 tankers: The Delhi Jal Board has around 1000 water tankers that make around six to eight trips a day across Delhi. In case of emergency, the Board also hires water tankers. These tankers contain only drinking water because water from borewells is salty and mainly used for household work.

Water supply was disrupted on September 18 and 19: Earlier, on September 18 and 19, water supply was disrupted in many areas of South Delhi. At that time, the Jal Board had said that a 500-mm diameter flow metre was being installed at the outlet of Deer Park Booster Pumping Station that supplies water to DDA flats in Munirka. Thus, water supply was affected in the areas around Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, SDA, Hauz Khas, Munirka, Kishangarh, Masjid Mor, Mehrauli, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Deer Park.