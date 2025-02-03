18 Countries To Participate In Karnataka Global Investors Meet From February 12 To 14

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government, which is all set to host a three-day global investors meet called 'Invest Karnataka' from February 12, is hoping to garner investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore in various sectors including green energy.

"Around 2,000 investors from 18 countries will participate in the investors meet. Most of them have already registered for the three-day event," said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss preparations for the event. The investors meet will be inaugurated on February 12 at 4 pm followed by two days of activities including seminars and discussions revolving around investment opportunities in the state. Memorandums of understanding will also be signed at the meet.

Industries Minister MB Patil, who has been working for the success of the meet for over a year, said the event is being conducted on a larger theme 'Reimagining Progress' which in turn will have four sub-themes called Tech-driver, Green, Inclusive and Resilient. The State Government is aiming for 80% conversion of MoUs that would be signed during the investors' meet. "The government will release a new Industrial Policy (2025-30) that will give a fillip to exports besides offering higher incentives to industries setting up in backward regions of the state," said Patil, who conducted roadshows in America, Europe, South Korea and Japan over the last one year inviting investors for Karnataka.

Since several global companies have already set up their R&D centres and Global Capacity Centres in Bengaluru, the State Government is taking steps to ensure these companies start manufacturing their products locally, Patil said. "Focus is also being given to production of green energy and electric vehicles," he added. The State Government is expecting to receive a whopping Rs 10 lakh crore worth investments proposals in various sectors including green energy and electric vehicles manufacturing