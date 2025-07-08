18 Anacondas Born In A Week: Nandankanan Zoo Celebrates Rare Breeding Success

Bhubaneswar: The authorities in Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha are celebrating the success of the anaconda breeding programme, with 11 black-and-yellow-hued hatchlings joining the family on Friday, July 4. Nandankanan Zoological Park is a 437-hectare zoo and botanical garden nestled in the lush surroundings of Barang village in Odisha.

The latest conservation success came just days after the birth of seven anaconda babies on June 29, signalling a remarkable milestone for Nandankanan's conservation efforts and its Anaconda breeding effort.

Giant reptiles brought from Chennai to Bhubaneswar

The journey of these reptiles to the zoo began in October 2017 when eight anacondas were brought from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust. Despite initial challenges due to climate acclimatisation, the dedicated team at Nandankanan has since seen consistent progress in their endeavour towards scripting a conservation success. The zoo witnessed its first breeding in July 2022.

Captive breeding success story

The birth of a significant number of Anacondas can be seen as a sign of the remarkable growth of the giant snakes' population at the zoo, which now houses a total of 25 reptiles. There are two adult males, two adult females, seven sub-adults, and 14 young hatchlings.

This successful anaconda reproduction is seen as the zoo authorities' commitment to wildlife conservation and management. The anacondas at Nandankanan reside in specially designed enclosures within the compound, where they are well taken care of and nurtured by dedicated staff.

Nandankanan Zoo is home to a diverse collection of over 3,985 wild animals, and the safety and well-being of every creature are always a top priority for the authorities. This latest anaconda breeding success further solidifies Nandankanan's reputation as a leader in wildlife protection and care.