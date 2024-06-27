ETV Bharat / state

17-Yr-Old NEET Aspirant From Bihar Dies By Suicide, 10th In Kota This Year

Rishit Agarwal's parents called on his mobile this morning and finding the calls going unanswered, they tried the PG owner's number. The PG owner went to Rishit's room and knocked but there was no reply. He then informed police after which, the boy was found dead in the room.

Kota: A National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Bihar allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday. The reason behind the drastic act is being investigated, police said.

Police said Rishit Agarwal (17), a native of Bihar's Bhagalpur and residing in a paying guest (PG) accommodation unit in Dadabari police station area of Kota, was found dead in his room this morning. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Dadabari police station and the body was shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital for post-mortem.

Rishit, a class 12 student had come to Kota to prepare for NEET and was studying at a private coaching centre here. This morning, when he did not answer his phone, his parents called the owner of the PG, who went to his room and found that the door was locked from inside. However, despite knocking several times when Rishit did not open the door, the PG owner informed the police. When police reached the spot, they found the boy dead inside the room.

Dadabari police station inspector Naresh Meena said Rishit Agarwal, a resident of Bihar was found dead in his paying guest accommodation this morning. "A forensic team is inspecting his room. We have not received any suicide note. His family members have been informed and they have already left for Kota. It is suspected that he died by suicide but it is yet to be ascertained as to why he took the drastic step," Meena said.

This is the tenth suicide case in Kota, which is known as the 'Coaching City', this year.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

