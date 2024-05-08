ETV Bharat / state

17-Yr-Old Places Mobile Camera In Ladies' Washroom of Medical College in Mangaluru, Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Minor held for placing mobile camera in ladies' washroom(ETV Bharat/ File)

The mobile phone was found by the security manager after he heard it ringing inside the empty ladies washroom. A complaint was registered and a minor was arrested based on phone details.

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly placing a mobile phone camera inside the ladies' washroom of a medical college in Mangaluru, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on May 6 after the security manager of the college spotted the mobile phone when he heard it ringing inside the washroom although there was nobody inside.

Security manager Raju said he was passing by the ladies' washroom on the first floor of the building at around 3:30 pm on Monday, when he suddenly heard a ringtone from inside. On inquiry, he found a mobile phone camera placed near the upper cast of the commode.

Raju immediately lodged a complaint at Mangaluru North police station. Following his complaint, police initiated an investigation and based on information available on phone, a minor was apprehended.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had come to the college posing as a patient and had allegedly placed the mobile phone inside the washroom. He was arrested and produced before the juvenile court, City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said.

Last year, a similar incident had come to light where three female medical students had allegedly placed a mobile phone camera inside the washroom of their college here.

