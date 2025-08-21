17 Years On, Jaipur Still Awaits Justice In 2008 Deadly Blasts As World Pays Tribute To Terror Victims Today

Jaipur: Since 2017, every year the world commemorates August 21 as International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, after the United Nations General Assembly recognised it as the day to honour those affected by terrorism, express solidarity with them and remind nations to unite against terror.

For people of Jaipur (Rajasthan), this day opens old wounds, reminding everyone of the deadly bomb blasts of 2008 in which 71 people lost their lives.

Scenes in the aftermath of 2008 series blasts in Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Seventeen years ago, on May 13 evening, the 'Pink City' turned red. Within minutes, eight blasts rocked the city, leaving as many as 71 dead and grievously injuring 186 others. There were explosions in temples, markets and streets at the time of evening aarti. Chaos unfolded, panic spread to every corner of the city as children lost their parents, parents picked up bodies of their kids, and countless families were left shattered.

Eyewitness Recounts Horror

Even after 17 years, Jaipur trembles when the tragedy of May 13 is remembered. Eyewitness Retired police officer Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was on duty that day, recalls it as the most horrifying scene of his life. "It was Tuesday. During the time of evening aarti, devotees had gathered outside temples, when suddenly the first blast occurred. Within a few minutes, one blast after another shook the entire city. Everywhere I looked, I could see blood. People were screaming, children were crying, and the injured were writhing in pain on the ground. The streets of Jaipur were soaked in blood," he says, adding that the memory of that evening still haunts him.

Scenes in the aftermath of 2008 series blasts in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Shekhawat opines that the blasts killed and injured people of all religions and communities, but terrorists failed to break Jaipur's unity.

"The intention of terrorists was to break the brotherhood of Jaipur, but it didn't happen. Those who were killed or were injured in the blasts included people from all religions and communities. People held each other's hands in this difficult time and set an example of humanity. Jaipur showed to the world that no matter how hard the terrorists try, they cannot break the bond of humanity and brotherhood by violence," he says.

Scenes in the aftermath of 2008 series blasts in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Wait For Justice Continues

Notably, a lower court had convicted four persons and pronounced death sentence, but the High Court later questioned the investigation and acquitted them citing lack of evidence. The case is still pending in the Supreme Court. For the survivors and families of victims, the 17-year-long wait for justice has left their wounds unhealed.

"The beasts who painted our city with blood are still alive. They should have been shot immediately or handed over to the public. Courts kept the case pending for years. We are still waiting for justice," says Govind, a survivor of the blast who ran a flower stall outside Chandpol Hanuman temple. He had lost his father in the blasts and himself suffered injuries when shrapnel pierced his feet.

Scenes in the aftermath of 2008 series blasts in Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Terrorism Now A Global Challenge

Rajendra Singh Shekhawat believes terrorists have only one objective - to spread fear and destroy harmony. "Be it Jaipur or America, terrorist attacks have happened everywhere. Today, the biggest challenge whole world is facing is terrorism. If the world does not unite beyond personal interests, this danger of terrorism will keep growing," he warns.

A police official pays tribute to the victims of 2008 series blasts in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

The wounds of the Jaipur bomb blasts are still fresh even after 17 years. Life has never been the same again for the survivors and families of those who lost their loved ones, says Shekhawat.