17-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Seelampur, Probe On

The victim worked at a factory and was on his way to buy milk when he was stabbed to death.

A 17-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death at Seelampur in North East Delhi.
Crowd at the spot where the 17-year-old youth was murdered at Seelampur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST

New Delhi: A 17-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death at Seelampur in North East Delhi.

The victim, Kunal was a resident of New Seelampur and worked at a factory in Gandhinagar. As per police, Kunal was on his way to buy milk when he was stabbed at J Block in New Seelampur. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The victim's body was sent for postmortem and team of forensic experts gathered evidence from the spot. Police are scanning the footages of CCTV cameras installed at and near the spot where the incident occurred. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

The incident infuriated the locals who rued such incidents have become common in the area. Kunal's family members staged a protest by blocking GT Road demanding the arrest of the accused. Joint Commissioner of Ppolice East Pushpendra Kumar said a few people from the area where the incident are suspected to be involved in the murder. "The accused have been identified and our teams are working to arrest them soon. The police are looking for two accused. If anyone else is found to be involved, they too will also be arrested," he said.

Police said apart from Seelampur police station, special staff of AATS has been deployed to investigate the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. MP Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Atishi took to X to condemn the incident. Atishi came down on the Central and state government for rise in crimes in the national capital and demanded swift justice for the victim's family.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she spoke to the Police Commissioner about the incident. "The police are searching for the accused and they will be arrested soon. An FIR has been registered and investigation started by police," she said.

