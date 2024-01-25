Loading...

17-year-old South Kashmir Girl to Lead J&K Softball Team in National Tournament

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

Sunaina Gulzar of Kashmir to lead J&K Softball team

Sunaina Gulzar, hailing from Putrigam village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir has made not only her village but the entire country proud after being selected as the captain of the state Softball team at such a tender age. Reflecting on the special occasion, Sunaina emphasized on physical and mental fitness and gave credit to her parents for supporting her in following her passion.

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): In a remarkable achievement, seventeen year-old Sunaina Gulzar from Putrigam village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir has been selected to lead the Jammu and Kashmir softball team at the upcoming national tournament. Known for her outstanding performance, Sunaina's journey in sports has been nothing short of an inspiration.

Having excelled in various sports, Sunaina recently showcased her skills during softball trials in Nagrota Science College in Jammu, securing her position as the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir softball team. Her dedication and prowess in the game have propelled her to new heights, making her a symbol of pride not just for her village but for the entire nation.

Expressing her passion for sports, Sunaina emphasized the importance of physical and mental fitness that sports brings. She urged fellow girls to actively participate in sports, breaking stereotypes and proving that they are capable in every field. Sunaina Gulzar's parents were praised for their support, with Sunaina highlighting the crucial role of parental encouragement in nurturing talent.

She believes that by empowering girls in sports, they can make significant contributions to society. As Sunaina gears up to represent her state on the national stage, her journey becomes an inspiration for aspiring young athletes, emphasizing the broader impact of sports in shaping character and fostering a healthy lifestyle.

Expressing her passion for sports, Sunaina emphasized the importance of physical and mental well-being that sports bring to an individual's life. She highlighted that her journey began in early childhood, fueled by a love for sports, and today she takes pride in not only representing her village but also making a mark on the national stage.

Sunaina's achievement is a testament to her dedication and skill, underscoring the significance of sports in nurturing young talent. As she gears up to lead the Jammu and Kashmir softball team, the entire community rallies behind her, celebrating the success of this budding sports star who promises to bring glory not just to her village but to the entire nation.

