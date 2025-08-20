ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead On Roadside In Haryana's Karnal, Probe Underway

Karnal: Close on the heels of an alleged murder of a 19-year-old playschool teacher from Bhiwani, another similar incident has surfaced from Haryana's Karnal district where a 17-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the bushes on the roadside in Indri town on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased minor girl is yet to be ascertained, police said.

This morning, a few passersby spotted the body lying near Umarpur village on Ghadi Birbal Road, and immediately informed police, who reached the spot along with a forensic team for a detailed investigation.

DSP Rajiv Kumar informed that the body bore injury marks on head and neck. "The girl happens to be 17-year-old. Her body was recovered with visible injury marks on her head. Injury-like marks were also seen on her neck."