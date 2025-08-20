17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead On Roadside In Haryana's Karnal, Probe Underway

Karnal: Close on the heels of an alleged murder of a 19-year-old playschool teacher from Bhiwani, another similar incident has surfaced from Haryana's Karnal district where a 17-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the bushes on the roadside in Indri town on Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased minor girl is yet to be ascertained, police said.
This morning, a few passersby spotted the body lying near Umarpur village on Ghadi Birbal Road, and immediately informed police, who reached the spot along with a forensic team for a detailed investigation.
DSP Rajiv Kumar informed that the body bore injury marks on head and neck. "The girl happens to be 17-year-old. Her body was recovered with visible injury marks on her head. Injury-like marks were also seen on her neck."
A local resident Jaidev said that he along with a few others saw the girl's body at around 6 AM today. "When we saw the body in the bushes, we immediately dialled 112 and informed the police," he said.
The girl was wearing black pants and a red T-shirt. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police have circulated her photo across all police stations nearby to help establish her identity.
"The cause of injuries would be clear only after the post-mortem report. An investigation is underway from every possible angle," the senior police official said.
