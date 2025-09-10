ETV Bharat / state

16,747 Students Sing Bhupen Hazarika's Timeless Song To Enter India Book of Records

Nagaon: A monumental tribute was paid to Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary by the Nagaon district administration in Assam, where 16,747 students sang "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" in unison, securing a place in the India Book of Records.

The event, organised at the Nurul Stadium under the Nagaon Sports Association, saw participation from 63 educational institutions, including high schools and colleges across the district. The performance was part of a well-planned initiative by Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma, who envisioned celebrating Hazarika's message of humanity and unity on a global stage.

The record-setting event was officially recognised by Sunita Kheria, an official from the India Book of Records, who was present at the venue and announced the inclusion of the performance in the record books.

Participants expressed joy at being part of this historic moment. "I never imagined I would be part of a record in my life. Singing such a meaningful song with thousands of others is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said a student.