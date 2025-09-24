ETV Bharat / state

163-Year-Old Ramlila Tradition In Gorakhpur Draws Thousands Of Devotees; Raghav-Shakti Milan Adds Unique Charm

Gorakhpur: The 163-year-old Ramlila organised by the Birdghat Committee in Gorakhpur draws thousands of people from the city and surrounding villages every year. The Ramlila here begins two days before Navratri at the historic Ramlila Maidan, locals say.

Established in 1862 by Purushottam Das, Gulabchand, Lakhan Chand, and Babu Jagannath Agarwal, it has grown into one of the region's most anticipated events. Artists, primarily Brahmins from Ayodhya, enact the life of Lord Ram, from his birth and marriage to the slaying of Ravana, as described in 'Ramcharitmanas' by Tulsidas. The event is organised with the support of the Ramlila Committee and the Sarafa Mandal.

Artists performing Ramlila (ETV Bharat)

Ganesh Verma, president of the Ramlila Committee, said that the Ram Barat and Van Gaman processions see large public participation, reflecting the community's deep-rooted faith. Former committee president, Pankaj Goyal, said that many families treat attending this Ramlila as their tradition, a legacy passed down through generations.