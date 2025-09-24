163-Year-Old Ramlila Tradition In Gorakhpur Draws Thousands Of Devotees; Raghav-Shakti Milan Adds Unique Charm
Started in 1862, the Birdghat Ramlila enacts Ramayana episodes with Ayodhya artists, supported by Rammlila Committee and Sarafa Manda, preserving heritage.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Gorakhpur: The 163-year-old Ramlila organised by the Birdghat Committee in Gorakhpur draws thousands of people from the city and surrounding villages every year. The Ramlila here begins two days before Navratri at the historic Ramlila Maidan, locals say.
Established in 1862 by Purushottam Das, Gulabchand, Lakhan Chand, and Babu Jagannath Agarwal, it has grown into one of the region's most anticipated events. Artists, primarily Brahmins from Ayodhya, enact the life of Lord Ram, from his birth and marriage to the slaying of Ravana, as described in 'Ramcharitmanas' by Tulsidas. The event is organised with the support of the Ramlila Committee and the Sarafa Mandal.
Ganesh Verma, president of the Ramlila Committee, said that the Ram Barat and Van Gaman processions see large public participation, reflecting the community's deep-rooted faith. Former committee president, Pankaj Goyal, said that many families treat attending this Ramlila as their tradition, a legacy passed down through generations.
Ganesh Verma said that a unique highlight of the Birdghat Ramlila is the 'Raghav-Shakti Milan'. He said, "On Vijayadashmi, after Ravan's defeat, Lord Ram, accompanied by Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, proceeds in a victory procession to Durga Milan Chowk in Basantpur Tiraha. There they worship the city's oldest Durga idol, thanking the goddess for her blessings in their triumph."
"This practice, begun in 1948 by Mohanlal Yadav, Ramchandra Saini, Meva Lal Yadav, and Raghuveer Master, continues to this day and is considered unmatched elsewhere in India," he added.
Beyond its religious significance, the event embodies social unity. Participants in processions, ranging from horse owners and band players to chariot makers and divers, come from diverse communities and religions, underscoring its inclusive nature.
Verma said that this event is no longer just a religious celebration but has become an opportunity for people to imbibe moral values, an ideal life, and cultural heritage. Over the years, Birdghat Ramlila has evolved into a grand celebration of heritage, with leaders from across India, including the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Ministers, sending congratulatory messages to honour the tradition.
