160 Students Of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Krishna Devaraya University Create History By Securing Govt Jobs
The students bagged jobs in DSC and state police by overcoming several obstacles and financial hardship.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST
Anantapur: All of them dreamt of securing a government job. But many didn’t have enough to buy books. Despite this, they never gave up on their ambition. They prepared for competitive exams by taking part-time home tuitions and their hard work paid off.
Around 160 students from Sri Krishna Devaraya University (SKDU) in Anantapur secured constable and DSC jobs, setting a new record in the university’s history. The students, hailing from poor families, secured five jobs in DSC, while others showcased their talent by securing police posts. They spent long hours in the university library, moving forward with their goal of landing government jobs.
All of them are alumni of the university's B Ed department. Despite opportunities in railways and police services, many preferred the teaching profession and focused on preparing for the DSC exams.
DSC candidates said belonging to poor families made their journey challenging. They credited their parents’ hard work and encouragement for their success, saying that it helped them reach the milestone. Other candidates mentioned that even after failing in previous DSC attempts, they prepared without hesitation and overcame financial difficulties with part-time home tuitions, eventually securing government posts with excellent ranks.
A young woman who secured a constable job said she worked hard and received training from PET teachers in sports and physical exercise. Another student said his family’s support through agricultural work allowed her to achieve SGT and sanitary jobs. Students emphasized that the university library helped them immensely in their preparation.
Vice-Chancellor Anitha said, “Almost all the B Ed students from two batches of the university have now achieved their dream of joining the teaching profession. It is a matter of great pride that 160 students secured government jobs at the same time in the university’s history.”
