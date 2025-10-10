ETV Bharat / state

160 Students Of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Krishna Devaraya University Create History By Securing Govt Jobs

Anantapur: All of them dreamt of securing a government job. But many didn’t have enough to buy books. Despite this, they never gave up on their ambition. They prepared for competitive exams by taking part-time home tuitions and their hard work paid off.

Around 160 students from Sri Krishna Devaraya University (SKDU) in Anantapur secured constable and DSC jobs, setting a new record in the university’s history. The students, hailing from poor families, secured five jobs in DSC, while others showcased their talent by securing police posts. They spent long hours in the university library, moving forward with their goal of landing government jobs.

All of them are alumni of the university's B Ed department. Despite opportunities in railways and police services, many preferred the teaching profession and focused on preparing for the DSC exams.