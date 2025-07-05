Man Held For Forcing His Daughter Into Prostitution In Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Dungarpur: Police on Saturday arrested a man for forcing her minor daughter into prostitution at Chaurasi in Dungarpur.

Chaurasi police station in-charge Rakesh Katara said as per a report filed in the police station on May 23, Apriil 10, a 16-year-old minor girl left her house saying she was going to the market, but did not return till late evening.

She was searched at many places but in vain. On April 24, the girl made a WhatsApp call to a relative and said she was locked in a room at an unknown place in Gujarat. She sent a picture of the Aadhaar card of the person who had kidnapped her. On the basis of the Aadhaar card, police recovered the minor from Bayad in Gujarat.

The SHO said the minor victim told in her statement that she was not kidnapped. In fact, her father sold her four times to different people at different places in Gujarat.

She was raped at all the locations. Police interrogated the girl's father Ratanlal (28), son of Laxman Pandor based on her statement. Ratanlal during interrogation that he had sold his daughter in Gujarat's Santrampur, Bayad, Patan and Malpur for money. He admitted to have taken huge sums of money by selling his daughter in Gujarat.