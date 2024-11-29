ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Girl Raped In Moving Ambulance In MP's Mauganj; Main Accused, Driver Held

Mauganj: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving ambulance in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The shocking incident in the ambulance being operated under '108' emergency service took place on November 22 and two of the four accused in the case, including the driver, have been arrested, they said.

The girl, accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law, was travelling in the ambulance (none of them was a patient), said Deputy Inspector General (Rewa Range) Saket Pandey.

Besides the trio, two more persons, the driver and his associate, were inside the patient transport vehicle, he said.

Pandey told PTI that the minor along with her sister and brother-in-law, both later charged with aiding the crime, set off for their destination in the ambulance whose driver was known to them.

En route, the girl's sister and her brother-in-law got down from the vehicle on pretexting of fetching water. The ambulance driver, instead of waiting for the couple, sped away, said the officer.

Later, the driver's associate travelling with him, Rajesh Kewat, raped her in the moving ambulance at Sunsan village on November 22, he added.