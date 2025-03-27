16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Bihar's Darbhanga; Two Suspects In Custody

Darbhanga: A shocking case of gang rape of a 16-year-old minor has emerged from a village in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The incident occurred on March 15 when a group of drunken youths allegedly abducted and assaulted the girl while the village was asleep after Holi celebrations.
According to the victim's family, the girl had gone out around 9 PM to attend nature's call when she was forcibly taken to an orchard by a group of youths. There, more boys were already present, and she was gang-raped before being abandoned unconscious. Her family found her the next morning and took her home. Initially, the girl was too scared to speak, fearing threats from the accused, who had recorded a video of the assault and threatened to make it viral. However, with the support of her family, she eventually named the attackers.
The victim’s mother stated, "Due to public shame, we did not lodge a complaint with the police on the day of the incident, but when other people in the village came to know about this, we registered an FIR against 10 accused at Bahera police station."
After the complaint was filed on March 25, police began investigating the case. The crime scene was inspected, and bloodstains were reportedly found. Two suspects have been taken into custody, and the victim has undergone a medical examination.
Chandrakant Gauddi, Bahera Police Station In-Charge, stated, "As soon as we received the information about the incident, we registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother. The girl is being medically examined. The crime scene has also been inspected. Blood stains have been found at the crime scene."
Alok Kumar, SP Rural, Darbhanga, assured strict action, saying, "We are looking into the matter. FIR has been registered. The police team visited the spot, interrogation was conducted, and the medical examination was completed. The case has been registered very late, so it would be hasty to say anything right now. Evidence is being investigated. The culprits will not be spared."
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more evidence and arrest the remaining accused.
