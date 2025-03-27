ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Bihar's Darbhanga; Two Suspects In Custody

Darbhanga: A shocking case of gang rape of a 16-year-old minor has emerged from a village in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The incident occurred on March 15 when a group of drunken youths allegedly abducted and assaulted the girl while the village was asleep after Holi celebrations.

According to the victim's family, the girl had gone out around 9 PM to attend nature's call when she was forcibly taken to an orchard by a group of youths. There, more boys were already present, and she was gang-raped before being abandoned unconscious. Her family found her the next morning and took her home. Initially, the girl was too scared to speak, fearing threats from the accused, who had recorded a video of the assault and threatened to make it viral. However, with the support of her family, she eventually named the attackers.

The victim’s mother stated, "Due to public shame, we did not lodge a complaint with the police on the day of the incident, but when other people in the village came to know about this, we registered an FIR against 10 accused at Bahera police station."

After the complaint was filed on March 25, police began investigating the case. The crime scene was inspected, and bloodstains were reportedly found. Two suspects have been taken into custody, and the victim has undergone a medical examination.