16 Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh, Cite Disillusionment With 'Hollow Ideology and Leaders' Exploitation'

Narayanpur: Sixteen Naxalites, including 10 Maoists carrying a combined bounty of Rs 70 lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. All the Naxalites laid down their arms before Narayanpur SP Robinson Guria.

Security personnel, who claimed success after the surrender, said the surrender came after mounting pressure from police and paramilitary forces. The newly established camps in the interior areas have been targeted by security forces for the past several months.

"A total of 16 Naxalites surrendered on Wednesday. Many of them carried bounties of Rs 70 lakh," said Guria. He said the surrendered Maoists cited disappointment with the “hollow Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Maoists on innocent tribals and growing internal differences in the banned outfit."

Surrendered woman Maoist cadres. (ETV Bharat)

Among those who surrendered were key Maoist functionaries such as Podiya Markam alias Ratan alias Faganu, deputy commander of Military Platoon No. 1; Manoj Dugga alias Sankar alias Bharat, member of Military Company No. 1; Sumitra alias Sunny Kursam and Vanila Farsa, both from the same company; and Shri Gawde alias Diwakar, a divisional committee member from the North Bureau Technical Team.