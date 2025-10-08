16 Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh, Cite Disillusionment With 'Hollow Ideology and Leaders' Exploitation'
Robinson Guria, Superintendent of Police for Narayanpur, highlighted that the surrender is a result of persistent security operations, public awareness, and effective rehabilitation programmes.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 9:36 PM IST
Narayanpur: Sixteen Naxalites, including 10 Maoists carrying a combined bounty of Rs 70 lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. All the Naxalites laid down their arms before Narayanpur SP Robinson Guria.
Security personnel, who claimed success after the surrender, said the surrender came after mounting pressure from police and paramilitary forces. The newly established camps in the interior areas have been targeted by security forces for the past several months.
"A total of 16 Naxalites surrendered on Wednesday. Many of them carried bounties of Rs 70 lakh," said Guria. He said the surrendered Maoists cited disappointment with the “hollow Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Maoists on innocent tribals and growing internal differences in the banned outfit."
Among those who surrendered were key Maoist functionaries such as Podiya Markam alias Ratan alias Faganu, deputy commander of Military Platoon No. 1; Manoj Dugga alias Sankar alias Bharat, member of Military Company No. 1; Sumitra alias Sunny Kursam and Vanila Farsa, both from the same company; and Shri Gawde alias Diwakar, a divisional committee member from the North Bureau Technical Team.
Robinson said the surrender reflected the success of sustained security operations, growing public participation and effective implementation of rehabilitation policies. Guria continued, "The surrender of 16 Naxalites in Narayanpur is not just a victory for the police, but a symbol of growing peace and awareness among the tribals of Bastar. The continued expansion of camps, dialogue, and rehabilitation policies is weakening the Maoist organisation. This surrender is a strong message that Bastar is now changing and returning to the path of development."
The SP further added, "Our goal is to free the indigenous people of Abujhmad from Naxalite ideology and integrate them into the mainstream for peace and development."
Surrendered Naxalites reveal deprivation, exploitation by their leaders
Surrendered Naxalites have made shocking revelations during police interrogation. They revealed that top-cadre Maoist leaders are the "real enemies of the tribals."
"They mislead the villagers by showing them false dreams of protecting water, forests, land, and equality. Female Naxalites are exploited both physically and mentally within the organisation," Guria pointed out.
All surrendered Maoists have been provided with a check of Rs 50,000 under the government's Naxal Eradication Rehabilitation Policy. A total of 192 Naxalites have surrendered in Narayanpur so far this year.
Read more