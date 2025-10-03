16 Convicts Escaped From Court After Verdict In Jodhpur, Still Untraceable
The incident occurred a week ago but police have failed to trace any of the convicts till now.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
Jodhpur: Sixteen accused escaped from judicial custody immediately after being convicted by a city court in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, leaving police clueless.
The incident occurred seven days ago but came to light on Thursday. None of the absconding accused have been caught yet, police said.
On September 26, the special court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) convicted 16 accused in a 13-year-old case and sentenced them to seven years in prison.
At around 1.20 pm, security guards were called to escort them to jail. However, before the guards arrived, the convicts slipped away from the court premises one by one.
Uday Mandir police station officer Sitaram Khoja said search for the convicts is underway but no one has been caught till now. A report has been filed by Sanjay Purohit of Jodhpur SC/ST Special Court at Udaymandir police station, he said.
The accused included Jagdishram, Hardamanram, Chainaram, Jagdish, Omaram, Deeparam, Imrataram, Achalaram, Lalaram, Bhikharam, Jassa Ram, Kumbharam, Ashok, Poonamaram, Mangilal and Khinvkaran Singh.
In view of the seriousness of the case, the incident was hushed up and police started searching for the accused but without success. A week later, the matter came to light.
The case in which the accused were convicted dates back to January 31, 2012, when around 150 to 200 people attacked a settlement in Padasala village. Houses were also set on fire and six persons were injured in the incident. There were also allegations of firing. An FIR was lodged at Osian police station and thereafter, a case was filed against 19 people. Of whom, three died during the trial.
