16 Convicts Escaped From Court After Verdict In Jodhpur, Still Untraceable

Jodhpur: Sixteen accused escaped from judicial custody immediately after being convicted by a city court in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, leaving police clueless.

The incident occurred seven days ago but came to light on Thursday. None of the absconding accused have been caught yet, police said.

On September 26, the special court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) convicted 16 accused in a 13-year-old case and sentenced them to seven years in prison.

At around 1.20 pm, security guards were called to escort them to jail. However, before the guards arrived, the convicts slipped away from the court premises one by one.