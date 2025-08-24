15000 Aspirants Hit As Jammu Kashmir Engineers Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak Allegations

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday cancelled the electrical engineers recruitment exam following allegations of paper leak by candidates at one of the 35 centres. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) cited inclement weather for the cancellation of the exam.

The allegations of the leak surfaced in the centre located at Government Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh, Srinagar. Some candidates alleged that the paper was leaked on social media, including Telegram, which created suspicion among them.

They said that the posts in the Power Development Department (PDD) were advertised after a decade, and they had prepared very hard for this exam. “The board has now become a failure in conducting transparent exams,” said a candidate at the Srinagar centre.

Around 15,000 candidates were appearing in the exams for 292 Junior Electrical Engineers posts today. In response to the allegations, the SSB said the exam has been cancelled due to weather exigencies.

In a notification, the board said the OMR-based examination was successfully conducted at 34 venues, but could not be conducted at one venue. The examination will be conducted afresh, it said.

This is not the first time that the SSB has faced allegations of paper leak. The board has been mired in controversies for the last six years over allegations of leaks and scams. In 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested several persons linked with the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector paper leak.

Later, the board cancelled the selection of 1200 sub-inspectors, along with 1300 junior engineers and 1000 finance account assistants.

Following the uproar over the latest paper leak, opposition political parties in Kashmir slammed the elected government. This was the first exam conducted under the elected government. Since 2021, the exams have been concluded under the LG administration.

People’s Conference President and legislator from Handwara, Sajad Lone, mocked the SSB for repeated allegations of leaks and scams.

“We have finally made it. We are top in scams. This is nothing short of brazen daylight robbery in recruitment. Will someone please tell us what is happening. Aspirant for JE electrical are first asked to leave the exam halls as paper is cancelled. Some continue taking the exams. Then all are asked to come in again. The paper is on social media well before the aspirants are ready to take exam. Will heads roll or will we be dished out yet another round of third grade fiction (sic),” he wrote on X.

Pulwama MLA and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para termed the paper leak a “blow to the youth” of Jammu and Kashmir. “Scam after scam, and now another SSB paper leak. Students are seen openly trying to solve problems, yet after banning books and locking schools, the government’s sale of exam papers is another blow to J&K’s youth,” he posted on X, along with a video.