150 Live Bullets Recovered From Purushottam Express At Puri Station In Odisha

Puri: In an alarming development, the Government Railway Police seized 150 live bullets from the Puri Railway station in Odisha on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the GRP seized the ammunition from underneath a seat of the New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express (train no- 12802) S-2 sleeper coach. The live ammunition was found concealed inside a black bag, which was kept under the seat.

An official said that the coaches of the train standing at the station were being checked by the 'RPF' staff for regular inspection when the police team received information about a black bag lying under the seat in the S-2 coach of Purkuthom Express (train no- 12802) from Delhi.