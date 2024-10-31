150 Live Bullets Recovered From Purushottam Express At Puri Station In Odisha

Puri: In an alarming development, the Government Railway Police seized 150 live bullets from the Puri Railway station in Odisha on Wednesday.
It is learnt that the GRP seized the ammunition from underneath a seat of the New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express (train no- 12802) S-2 sleeper coach. The live ammunition was found concealed inside a black bag, which was kept under the seat.
An official said that the coaches of the train standing at the station were being checked by the 'RPF' staff for regular inspection when the police team received information about a black bag lying under the seat in the S-2 coach of Purkuthom Express (train no- 12802) from Delhi.
On receiving the information, the police team went to the spot and found a small black bag lying on seat number 73 . The bag was opened by a police team and 15 packets of ammunition were found from it with each packet containing 8-mm live ammunition. The railway police seized a total of 150 live bullets out of the 15 packets.
The Railway Police have launched an investigation after registering a case under FIR (No. 90/24). It was not immediately known how the bullets landed in the train.
Read more: