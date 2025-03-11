150 Kg Of Pearls For Celestial Wedding Of Lord Rama And Sita At Ontimitta In AP

One hundred and fifty kg of pearls are being procured for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita at Ontimitta, Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.
Ontimitta: The Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple at Ontimitta in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, is preparing for the grand Sita Rama Kalyana Mahotsavam on April 11, as part of the Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has ordered the procurement of 150 kg of pearls for the divine wedding ceremony. These will be acquired with the support of donors.
1.50 Lakh Talambralu Packets for Devotees
To accommodate the massive influx of devotees, the temple administration will prepare 1.50 lakh packets of 'Talambralu' (sacred wedding rice). The large-scale preparations require: 30 quintals of rice, 40 kg of ghee, 20 bags of saffron, 20 bags (25 kg each) of turmeric, 1.50 lakh bangles
Improved Distribution Plan to Avoid Chaos
Each devotee attending the wedding celebrations will receive one packet of 'Talambralu', One Tirumala Srivari Chinna Laddu (25 grams)
To ensure smooth distribution and prevent past scuffles and mismanagement, special distribution centres will be set up at the Kalyana Vedika premises. Devotees urged officials to strengthen security and avoid previous logistical issues. With meticulous planning and donor support, Ontimitta’s Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam promises to be a divine spectacle for devotees this year.
