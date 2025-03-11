ETV Bharat / state

150 Kg Of Pearls For Celestial Wedding Of Lord Rama And Sita At Ontimitta In AP

One hundred and fifty kg of pearls are being procured for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita at Ontimitta, Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. ( Etv Bharat )

Ontimitta: The Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple at Ontimitta in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, is preparing for the grand Sita Rama Kalyana Mahotsavam on April 11, as part of the Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has ordered the procurement of 150 kg of pearls for the divine wedding ceremony. These will be acquired with the support of donors.

1.50 Lakh Talambralu Packets for Devotees

To accommodate the massive influx of devotees, the temple administration will prepare 1.50 lakh packets of 'Talambralu' (sacred wedding rice). The large-scale preparations require: 30 quintals of rice, 40 kg of ghee, 20 bags of saffron, 20 bags (25 kg each) of turmeric, 1.50 lakh bangles