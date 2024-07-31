ETV Bharat / state

15-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Head Gets Stuck In Lift In Bilaspur Shop

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Chhotu (15) was carrying goods to the fourth floor of the shop when he stuck out his neck from the lift and his head got crushed. The boy died on the spot.

15-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Head Gets Stuck In Lift In Bilaspur Shop
Shop in Juna where accident occurred (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy died after his head got stuck in a cargo lift in an electronics shop in Juna in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

Chhotu (15) was carrying goods in the lift to the fourth floor when the freak accident occurred. According to police, he might have stuck his neck out of the lift when his head got crushed between the rails and he died on the spot. The City Kotwali police have initiated a probe.

Shop owner Bharat said, "Chhotu's mother has been working here for the last 15 years. She leaves the boy in our shop for four hours every day. It was around 11 am and Chotu was carrying goods to the fourth floor. He was seriously injured and lost a lot of blood."

Chhotu was alone inside the lift when the accident occurred. The shop owner noticed blood dripping from the lift and on checking, found the boy in an injured condition.

On information, a team from City Kotwali police station reached the shop and the body was sent for post-mortem.

SR Sahu, police station in-charge, Kotwali said that the boy sustained severe head injuries after his neck got stuck in the lift on the fourth floor of the shop. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot and his family members have been informed, Sahu said.

