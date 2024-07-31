ETV Bharat / state

15-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Head Gets Stuck In Lift In Bilaspur Shop

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy died after his head got stuck in a cargo lift in an electronics shop in Juna in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

Chhotu (15) was carrying goods in the lift to the fourth floor when the freak accident occurred. According to police, he might have stuck his neck out of the lift when his head got crushed between the rails and he died on the spot. The City Kotwali police have initiated a probe.

Shop owner Bharat said, "Chhotu's mother has been working here for the last 15 years. She leaves the boy in our shop for four hours every day. It was around 11 am and Chotu was carrying goods to the fourth floor. He was seriously injured and lost a lot of blood."

Chhotu was alone inside the lift when the accident occurred. The shop owner noticed blood dripping from the lift and on checking, found the boy in an injured condition.