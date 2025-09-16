ETV Bharat / state

15 Years, Half Dozen Missed Deadlines: The Incomplete 130-Meter Kashmir Bridge Exposing Valley's Infrastructure Woes

Srinagar: A motorable bridge in Kashmir that should have been completed within four years is incomplete after one-and-a-half decade, putting spotlight on slow progress of development projects in the region.

Sanctioned in 2009, the construction of alternate Noor Jahan bridge in Srinagar was meant to ease traffic congestion for commuters. But for residents, it has become a symbol of stagnation as the bridge over Jehlum river is far from complete.

A view of an under-construction bridge awaiting completion in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The construction of the 130-meter bridge, according to official records, started in 2011 during the National Conference-led government parallel to ‘cement bridge’ in Srinagar.

Historically, Srinagar was known as the city of ‘seven bridges’ for only seven bridges made of Deodar wood (resistant to decomposition in water) existed on the Jehlum river. But the ‘Cement Kadal’ earned its name for being among the first concrete bridges built in the 1970s.

With an estimated Rs 9.5 crore budget, the new bridge executed by the Roads and Buildings department remains incomplete even after three governments changed in the region since its construction.

Officials records show the bridge has missed over half-a-dozen deadlines since its first one in 2014. This year alone the project has missed two completion targets in January and March.