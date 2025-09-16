15 Years, Half Dozen Missed Deadlines: The Incomplete 130-Meter Kashmir Bridge Exposing Valley's Infrastructure Woes
The bridge in Srinagar city meant to ease traffic congestion, is itself entangled in missed deadlines despite three dispensations changing.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Srinagar: A motorable bridge in Kashmir that should have been completed within four years is incomplete after one-and-a-half decade, putting spotlight on slow progress of development projects in the region.
Sanctioned in 2009, the construction of alternate Noor Jahan bridge in Srinagar was meant to ease traffic congestion for commuters. But for residents, it has become a symbol of stagnation as the bridge over Jehlum river is far from complete.
The construction of the 130-meter bridge, according to official records, started in 2011 during the National Conference-led government parallel to ‘cement bridge’ in Srinagar.
Historically, Srinagar was known as the city of ‘seven bridges’ for only seven bridges made of Deodar wood (resistant to decomposition in water) existed on the Jehlum river. But the ‘Cement Kadal’ earned its name for being among the first concrete bridges built in the 1970s.
With an estimated Rs 9.5 crore budget, the new bridge executed by the Roads and Buildings department remains incomplete even after three governments changed in the region since its construction.
Officials records show the bridge has missed over half-a-dozen deadlines since its first one in 2014. This year alone the project has missed two completion targets in January and March.
The construction of the new bridge was meant to ease traffic congestion as the old bridge is narrow to handle large volume of traffic, said an engineer from Roads and Buildings department.
Located near Qamarwari junction, the bridge connects to a vast network of villages in north Kashmir and Srinagar’s downtown and other areas. It would have allowed widening of the approach road and hence smooth flow of traffic.
A local Ali Mohammad said that a mosque and some structures that block the approach road to the bridge were dismantled over two years ago after authorities promised to open the bridge.
“The DCs (Deputy Commissioners) would set a deadline for opening the bridge after their visits. But till now, it is still incomplete with work going on at a snail’s pace,” he told ETV Bharat.
Many commuters said they have been witnessing a few workers at the site for days but they disappear after some weeks, leaving the project in limbo.
The long delay has prompted residents to believe the site is ‘jinxed’ citing the collapse of the bridge in 2021 and some strange incidents. Construction workers, who complained about delay in their payments, too approved of this without any evidence.
A senior engineer who previously supervised the project attributed the delay to two factors including rehabilitation of people whose structures come on the road and issues with the contractor. He said the contractor was penalized for the slow pace of work.
On the part of the executing agency, Superintendent Engineer Roads and Buildings Showkat Ahmad Kumar confirmed that the private contractor has been fined four percent of the total 9.5 crore cost of the project.
“But there was also a delay due to acquisition of land in which the contractor had no role. We had to extend the deadline for the contract and escalate the cost of the project,” he told ETV Bharat. “The revised deadline was May but that was missed. It will be completed within two months now.”
