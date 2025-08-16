ETV Bharat / state

15-Year-Old Gangraped In A Forest In Dholpur, Rajasthan

Dholpur: A case of gang rape of a 15-year-old minor has come to light in the Dholpur Police Station area in Rajasthan. The two accused in the case, who are the victim's acquaintances, allegedly lured the girl into a forest and took turns sexually assaulting her.

According to the police station in charge, Kripal Singh, the girl's father, registered a complaint naming the two accused in it. The complaint filed by the father alleges that the minor had come home for Rakshabandhan, and on the night of August 12, she disappeared from home. Following this, the family searched for her nearby, and she was nowhere to be seen. She was found the next day within the Bari Police Station limits.

After her family questioned her on her disappearance, she informed them that two youngsters from their village took her into a forest and raped her and fled. Following this, the complaint was filed, and an investigation into the case has been initiated. The two accused in the case are reportedly absconding.