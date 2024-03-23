15 Poachers Arrested, 20 Firearms Seized During Raids in Odisha's Balasore District

Police have arrested 15 poachers and seized as many as 20 country-made firearms from them during a raid in Kuldhia forest range area in Odisha's Balasore district.

Balasore (Odisha): Police have arrested 15 poachers and seized as many as 20 country-made firearms from them during a raid in Kuldhia forest range area in Odisha's Balasore district. The joint operation was conducted by officials from Kuldiha Forest Range, Similipal Tiger Project and Nilgiri police.

"After three days of operation, 15 poachers were arrested and 20 country-made rifles seized," a police officer said. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath on Saturday said, "In the joint raid, Berhampur police and Kuldiha forest range officials seized the illegal country-made weapons." She said, "Seven people have been apprehended under Section 25-(1-A) of Arms Act and further investigation going on."

The raid was conducted after two green brigade personnel sustained gunshot injuries near Panchalingeswar beat in Kuldiha forest on Monday night, officials said. The operation also unearthed an illegal arms unit adjoining the forest area and several gun-making items were seized, police said.

