15 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan): As heavy monsoon rains pummeled Rajasthan, at least 15 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state so far, officials said.

Three workers died in Jodhpur's Boranada due to the collapse of a factory wall, while three people died in Jaisalmer due to the collapse of a house roof. Besides, two teenagers were swept away in the Gambhiri river, whose bodies have not been recovered yet. A young man died due to drowning in the Gotawar dam in Balesar, Jodhpur, while a woman died due to the collapse of a house in Dhinawas near Sojat in Pali. Similarly, two bike riders were swept away on a culvert near Sadari. A 25-year-old youth identified as Ashok died due to being swept away by the strong current while crossing a culvert in Jaliya Pratham, Beawar. Likewise, a young man died due to being swept away in the river in Baran and a woman died due to the collapse of a wall. Similarly, a young man was also swept away in Bhilwara's Menal waterfall as per officials.



Over 20 Percent Surge In Monsoon Rain: According to the Meteorological department data, so far, 381.33 mm of rain has been received by Jaipur this season, which is about 20.5 percent more than the average. Last year, from June to August 5, 365 mm of rain was recorded in Jaipur.



Flood-like Situation In Many Areas: The heavy rains for the last 48 hours have led to a flood-like situation in many areas which continue to be inundated in the rain water. Due to the deep depression formed over Rajasthan, heavy rains occurred in many districts including Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Jalore, Sirohi, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer on Monday. The highest rainfall was recorded in Nagarfort of Pali and Tonk while 13 inches of rain fell in Pali and 12.6 inches in Nagarfort. Eight and a half inches of rain fell in Hindoli of Bundi while 7.5 inches of rain were recorded in Bundi district headquarters. Besides, 22 mm of rain was recorded in the capital Jaipur throughout the day.



Met Predicts Improvement In Weather: According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Meteorological Center Jaipur, the deep depression formed over Madhya Pradesh has now weakened and turned into a depression. Due to the phenomenon, there is a possibility of it gradually moving towards western Rajasthan in the next 24 hours and weakening and turning into a well mark low pressure, he said. According to the earlier forecast of the department, heavy rains are expected in some western parts including Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner in the coming 24 hours. Now a new system is developing on August 8 and 9. The monsoon will be active in the districts of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Shekhawati for the next five days from August 9.

Rail Services Disrupted: An official said that late night on Monday in Lohawat of Jodhpur, the track near Rupana-Jetana was washed away due to which Lohawat-Phalodi rail route was disrupted for about 6 hours including Runicha Express and Ranikhet Express. Railway officials have repaired the track.

Due to waterlogging between Kerala-Pali Marwar yard of Jodhpur division, rail traffic will remain affected for the second day on Tuesday. According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the following trains will be affected: