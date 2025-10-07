ETV Bharat / state

15 killed After Landslide Hits Bus In Himachal's Bilaspur; Rescue Operation On

The bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

Rescue operation is on at the accident spot. (Courtesy@SukhuSukhvinder)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 9:31 PM IST

Updated : October 7, 2025 at 9:55 PM IST

Shimla: At least 15 passengers were killed as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The accident took place in Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly segment, they said, adding the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, the officials said.

The area has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since Monday. State officials and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris, and a rescue operation has been underway to trace the missing passengers.

Eyewitnesses said the mountain came crashing down on the bus, and the chances of survival for passengers are bleak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives in the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those dead.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukku expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. In a social media post, he wrote, “The news of the devastating landslide near Balughat (Bhalla Bridge) in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district has shaken me to the core. Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing.”

CM Sukku has directed the authorities to deploy their full machinery to rescue those still trapped under the debris. “I am in touch with the local administration and am continuously receiving moment-by-moment updates on the entire rescue operation. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families. In this difficult time, I stand with all the affected families,” he said.

