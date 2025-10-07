ETV Bharat / state

15 killed After Landslide Hits Bus In Himachal's Bilaspur; Rescue Operation On

Rescue operation is on at the accident spot. ( Courtesy@SukhuSukhvinder )

Shimla: At least 15 passengers were killed as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The accident took place in Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly segment, they said, adding the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, the officials said.

The area has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since Monday. State officials and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris, and a rescue operation has been underway to trace the missing passengers.