Telangana: 15 Arrested For Circulating Videos Containing Child Pornography

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber ​​Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Wednesday arrested 15 people for their involvement in circulating videos containing child pornography. TGCSB director Shikha Goel, who disclosed the details on Thursday, said all the accused were found to be frequently circulating child pornography online.

The search operation was carried out based on complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and cyber toplines received from the ‘National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children’. The raid was carried out under the auspices of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) specially set up in TGCSB against repeat offenders who are involved in prohibited acts such as uploading, storing, and circulating child pornographic videos.

Out of the total 57 cyber tip lines, 15 people were identified and 34 FIRs were registered. Two sections of the IT and POCSO Acts were invoked against them. As many as 17 cases were registered at the TGCSB headquarters police station. The remaining cases were registered in Hyderabad, Yadagirigutta, Karimnagar, Warangal, Jagtial and Jagadgirigutta.

Investigations revealed 90 per cent of the videos are of girls and most of whom are foreign children. TGCSB is engaged in efforts to solve issues like where the videos were made, how the sales were made, the role of the accused in circulating them, and who the victim children are. It has been found that most of the accused are between the ages of 15 and 50. A B.Tech student, who previously studied at IIT and worked as a software engineer, is among the accused.

Shikha Goel clarified that not only circulating such videos online, but even browsing is a crime. If such videos are identified, a complaint should be filed with 1930. She urged parents to keep an eye on the internet usage of minors and to educate children about online safety.