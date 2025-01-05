Brave Gorkhas' Jharkhand Armed Police 1 Celebrates Its 145th Raising Day

Ranchi: It has been 145 years since the formation of Jharkhand Armed Police 1 (JAP 1), known for its indomitable courage and bravery.

The unit which solely comprises Gorkha personnel celebrated its 145th Raising Day at Ranchi's JAP Ground on Sunday. While an impressive parade marked the raising day, several programmes will be organised for a week.

Tributes paid to martyrs

Jharkhand Police DGP Anurag Gupta along with other personnel paid tributes to the martyrs at the ceremony. Gupta said, JAP 1 is India's oldest battalion and was established in 1880 when it was called the New Reserve Force. He said as per history, Pakistani Army's personnel are afraid of the roar of Sikh and Gorkha solders.

In the year 1892, the battalion was named Bengal Military Police. The troops of this Corps were deputed in the then Bengal province, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. In the year 1905, the name of the battalion was changed to Gorkha Military. The Gorkha soldiers deputed in other places of the state were also integrated in the battalion.

JAP formed in separate Jharkhand

After independence, in the year 1948, the name of this Corps was changed to First Corps Bihar Military Police. Earlier, the battalion was regularly deputed to various states of the country including Delhi Darbar from 1902 to 1911, Bengal in 1915, Mayurbhanj, Madhya Pradesh in 1917, Surguja Madhya Pradesh in 1918, Punjab in 1935, Hyderabad in 1951, Jammu and Kashmir in 1953, Assam (Nagaland) in 1956, Chakrauta (Dehradun) in 1962, NEFA in 1963, NEFA's training center Haflong Assam in 1968-69, etc.

During the Indo-Pak war in 1971, the Corps was also deputed for internal security duty in Tripura. The Government of India had awarded the Eastern Star Medal to the Corps for its commendable work. In 1982, the battalion was deputed during the Ninth Asian Games held in Delhi where it was appreciated by the Delhi government for its good work. After the formation of Jharkhand in the year 2000, this battalion was named Jharkhand Armed Police One (JAP One). An Anand Mela was also organized on JAP Foundation Day where stalls, showcasing the achievements of Gorkhas and their hertitage, were set up.