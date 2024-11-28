ETV Bharat / state

1458 Govt Staff Found Illegally Receiving Social Welfare Pension In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major revelation, an inspection by the Information Kerala Mission at the behest of the state Finance Department, has uncovered that 1,458 government employees in the state have been illegally receiving social security pensions.

According to the findings, fraud involved several gazetted officials, including college assistant professors and higher secondary teachers, who were found to be benefiting from welfare pensions. Among those caught in the scheme are two assistant professors, one working in a government college in Thiruvananthapuram district and the other in Palakkad district. Additionally, three higher secondary school teachers were identified as pension recipients.

The state Finance Minister, KN Balagopal, has directed authorities to recover the unlawfully received pension amounts, along with applicable interest, and take strict disciplinary action against the responsible individuals.