14-yr-old girl's marriage to physically challenged youth foiled in Amritsar, probe on

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

An NGO got a phone call informing that a minor girl was being married off forcibly to a physically challenged youth. The NGO, child development officer and police reached the house and stopped the marriage after the family failed to provide any document to substantiate that the girl is 18 years old.

Amritsar: An NGO along with police and the child development officer rescued a 14-year-old girl, who was being forcibly married off by her brother-in-law to a physically challenged youth in Mohakampura area in Amritsar.

According to police, ever since the minor girl's parents passed off 10 months back, she has been living at her brother-in-law's house. The girl's brother-in-law fixed her marriage to a physically challenged youth of the locality. When the officials of the NGO heard about the incident, they went to the girl's house along with the child development officer and police.

Sapna Mehra, president of Muskan, the Women Welfare Society said they received a call wherein the caller informed that a 14-year-old girl was being forcibly married to a physically challenged youth. "We heard that the girl was taking care of the youth for the last 10 months and her brother-in-law arranged to get her married to the youth to be his care taker," she said.

According to Sapna the youth is 21 years old and the girl has not attained the marriageable age so the marriage is illegal.

Child Development Officer Meena Devi said they stopped a child marriage after finding about the incident. "As per our knowledge the girl is 14 years old. The family initially claimed that the girl is an adult but could not provide us any age proof documents. We stopped the marriage immediately," Meena Devi said.

An officer of the local police station said an investigation has been initiated and action will be taken accordingly.

