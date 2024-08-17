Girl Dies of Shock After Witnessing Neighbours' Brutal Assault on Her Parents In Telangana

Suryapet (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl died after watching her parents being brutally attacked in their home in Telangana's Suryapet district, police said on Saturday.
The incident happened on Thursday night in D Kottapalli village of Nagaram mandal in Suryapet district. Pavani (14), had collapsed on the floor and died on the spot, police said.
According to police reports, Pavani's father Kasam Somaiya had a very old dispute with their neighbour Kadari Saidulu. Although several attempts had been taken by the village panchayat, the issue remained unresolved.
In the meantime, Somaiya had left his agricultural work to settle in Suryapet as a mechanic but around six months back, he had returned to his hometown after Pavani fell ill.
On Thursday night, Saidulu, accompanied by two others, Kadari Somaiya and Kasam Kalingam, stormed into Somaiya's house. They were all armed with sticks and rods and brutally assaulted Somaiya and his wife. The couple was seriously injured in the incident.
Pavani, who was also present at the spot, was extremely shocked to witness the horrific attack on her parents. She was so traumatised that she suddenly collapsed on the floor and died on the spot. The assaulters have fled from the scene immediately after the assault.
On information, a team from the local police station arrived at the spot and shifted Pavani's body for post-mortem while Somaiya and his wife were taken to the hospital for treatment.
CI Raghuveer Reddy and SI Ailaiah, who were present at the scene said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the girl's father, Kasam Somaiya. An investigation has been launched into the incident and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible, officers said.
Read more
25-Year-Old Bihar Man 'Beaten To Death' For Being Police Informer, 5 Held