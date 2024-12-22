14-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being 'Pushed' From Hostel's Roof In Karauli, Probe On

Karauli: A class 7 student of a residential school in Rajasthan's Karauli district died on Sunday, four days after being allegedly pushed from the hostel's roof.

On information, victim's family members and villagers staged a demonstration in front of the hospital, refusing to take away the body and demanding action against the culprits.

On information about the incident, police and administration officials along with the local MLA, reached the spot. It was only when the family was assured compensation and strict action against culprits that they agreed to take away the body. Two hostel staff have been detained in this connection, police said.

Dilraj Meena (14), resident of Gaonda Meena in Karauli, was a class 7 student of a residential school in Sapotra Kudgaon. The family has alleged that four days ago their son had gone to the hostel's roof to take a bath, where some of the hostel staff brutally beat him up before pushing him from the roof. Dilraj suffered injuries and when his health condition did not improve, he was admitted to a hospital in Gangapur City and then referred to the district hospital in Karauli, where his condition turned critical. On Saturday, he was referred to Jaipur but he passed away on the way to the hospital near Mahua.

His family members have alleged that a boy had secretly informed them about the incident from someone's mobile phone. After which, the victim's father Ramavatar Meena, reached the hospital with other family members.

Upon hearing about the boy's death, villagers reached the district hospital and sat on a protest. The villagers have demanded that the hostel should be shut down and strict action taken against the accused. A demand was also raised to provide compensation amounting to Rs 50 lakh and government facilities to the bereaved family.

Karauli MLA Darshan Singh Gurjar, Karauli acting SDM Kaushal Garg, Sapotra DSP Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary and Kudgaon police station officer-in-charge Rukmani Gurjar reached the spot and held discussions with villagers and family members. After the MLA assured proper compensation to the victim's family and strict action against the culprits, the family agreed to take away the body.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said that two persons were detained from the hostel for questioning and strict action will be taken against the culprit. The police have registered a case on the basis of the report submitted by the victim's family, Upadhyay said.