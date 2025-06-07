Class 10 Himachal Boy Ends Life After Mother Scolds Him Over Watching TV

Bilaspur: A shocking case has come to light from Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, where a 14-year-old boy in Panoh village under Ghumarwin assembly constituency allegedlly died by suicide after his mother reprimanded him for watching TV for long hours, police said.

Thursday afternoon, the minor, studying in Class 10, was insisting on watching TV when his mother scolded him and asked him to study first and finish his school homework. Hurt by this, the minor left the house. When he did not return home for a long time, his parents started searching for him frantically.

Meanwhile, when the boy's aunt reached a dilapidated house, she was shocked to find that the the minor had taken the drastic step. She immediately informed the family members and locals who rushed to the spot.

"I just told him to study and watch TV later. I had no idea he would do this," said mother of the deceased boy.

Receiving information, Ghumarwin police reached the spot and started an investigation. The body was recovered and sent to Ghumarwin Hospital for postmortem. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family on Friday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the cause of death was suicide.

"We received information about the suicide of a minor in Panoh village. The spot was inspected, and statements of family members were recorded. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but we are investigating from all angles," said DSP Chandrapal Singh.