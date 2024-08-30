ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped On Her Way To School In UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP): Police arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping an eighth-grade student in the Belipur Police Station area of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Jain Sheikh alias Diamond. The 14-year-old girl from the Mahavir Chapra area near the Belipar Police Station was waiting for her school bus when she was kidnapped.

Police said that the girl left for school on Thursday morning and was waiting for her school bus near a temple outside the village when Sheikh threatened the minor with a gun and made her sit on his motorcycle forcefully. After travelling a few miles, he intoxicated her, took her to a secluded place, raped her and then fled from the spot.

Upon being informed by the girl's family, the police began a probe into the matter and began to trace her. Police found the girl in an unconscious state at the Katya intersection. On regaining consciousness, the teenager narrated her ordeal to the police and family following which the police arrested the accused the accused.

Rapes and crimes are on a steady rise in Uttar Pradesh with several heinous cases being reported lately. On Thursday, a teenage girl was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified assailants, who beheaded her and mutilated the body with chemicals. The mutilated body of the victim was recovered from a deserted place near the Goshainganj railway station in Ayodhya.