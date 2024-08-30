ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped On Her Way To School In UP's Gorakhpur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

Police said that the girl was waiting for her school bus near a temple outside the village when the accused threatened the girl with a gun and made her sit on his motorcycle forcefully. He then intoxicated her and raped her in a secluded place following which he fled from the spot.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Gorakhpur (UP): Police arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping an eighth-grade student in the Belipur Police Station area of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Jain Sheikh alias Diamond. The 14-year-old girl from the Mahavir Chapra area near the Belipar Police Station was waiting for her school bus when she was kidnapped.

Police said that the girl left for school on Thursday morning and was waiting for her school bus near a temple outside the village when Sheikh threatened the minor with a gun and made her sit on his motorcycle forcefully. After travelling a few miles, he intoxicated her, took her to a secluded place, raped her and then fled from the spot.

Upon being informed by the girl's family, the police began a probe into the matter and began to trace her. Police found the girl in an unconscious state at the Katya intersection. On regaining consciousness, the teenager narrated her ordeal to the police and family following which the police arrested the accused the accused.

Rapes and crimes are on a steady rise in Uttar Pradesh with several heinous cases being reported lately. On Thursday, a teenage girl was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified assailants, who beheaded her and mutilated the body with chemicals. The mutilated body of the victim was recovered from a deserted place near the Goshainganj railway station in Ayodhya.

A man from Gonda was arrested on Wednesday, August 29, for allegedly beheading his wife with an axe and then chopping the body into multiple parts and dumping them in different places to evade arrest.

On August 26, the bodies of two Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree near Bhagautipur village in Farrukhabad. The girls were aged 15 and 18. Although Police said prima facie it appeared that the two girls died by suicide, the father of one of the girls alleged it to be a case of murder.

