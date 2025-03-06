ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Girl Forced Into Child Marriage In Tamil Nadu, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

Krishnagiri: In a case of child marriage in Hosur in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, a distressing video has surfaced on social media showing a young married girl being forcibly carried away while she cries out for help. Five persons, including the girl's parents, husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law were arrested for involvement in the illegal marriage, police said on Thursday.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl who is a class 7 dropout, was married to Mathesh (30) from the Kalikuttai against her wishes. The wedding was held at Bengaluru on February 3. After the marriage, she was taken to Mathesh's home. The girl had repeatedly expressed her objections and when no one was nearby, she attempted to escape.

Upon discovering her absence, the family searched for her and found her. When she refused to return, Mathesh forcibly carried her on his shoulders while she cried out for help. Locals recorded the distressing scene and shared the video on social media, igniting widespread condemnation.

Following complaints from local residents and social activists, the Tenkanikottai All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.