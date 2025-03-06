ETV Bharat / state

14-Year-Old Girl Forced Into Child Marriage In Tamil Nadu, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

A 14-year-old girl was married to a 30-year-old man on February 3. She tried to escape but was forcibly brought home.

14-Year-Old Girl Forced into Child Marriage in tamil nadu; Shocking Video Sparks Outrage
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

Krishnagiri: In a case of child marriage in Hosur in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, a distressing video has surfaced on social media showing a young married girl being forcibly carried away while she cries out for help. Five persons, including the girl's parents, husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law were arrested for involvement in the illegal marriage, police said on Thursday.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl who is a class 7 dropout, was married to Mathesh (30) from the Kalikuttai against her wishes. The wedding was held at Bengaluru on February 3. After the marriage, she was taken to Mathesh's home. The girl had repeatedly expressed her objections and when no one was nearby, she attempted to escape.

Upon discovering her absence, the family searched for her and found her. When she refused to return, Mathesh forcibly carried her on his shoulders while she cried out for help. Locals recorded the distressing scene and shared the video on social media, igniting widespread condemnation.

Following complaints from local residents and social activists, the Tenkanikottai All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

On March 5, police arrested the girl’s mother, Nagamma, her husband Mathesh, and his brother Mallesh. They were subsequently sent to Salem Jail.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the girl's sister-in-law, Muniyammal, and her father, Muniyappa, on March 6. Further investigations are underway, police said.

The incident took place in a village near Hosur that has a population of 5000 people and is among the hill villages near Hosur, namely Onnepuram, Siddappanur, Chikkamanji, and Kiriyanur. Reports suggest that child marriages are still prevalent in these areas despite ongoing awareness campaigns.

Krishnagiri: In a case of child marriage in Hosur in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, a distressing video has surfaced on social media showing a young married girl being forcibly carried away while she cries out for help. Five persons, including the girl's parents, husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law were arrested for involvement in the illegal marriage, police said on Thursday.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl who is a class 7 dropout, was married to Mathesh (30) from the Kalikuttai against her wishes. The wedding was held at Bengaluru on February 3. After the marriage, she was taken to Mathesh's home. The girl had repeatedly expressed her objections and when no one was nearby, she attempted to escape.

Upon discovering her absence, the family searched for her and found her. When she refused to return, Mathesh forcibly carried her on his shoulders while she cried out for help. Locals recorded the distressing scene and shared the video on social media, igniting widespread condemnation.

Following complaints from local residents and social activists, the Tenkanikottai All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

On March 5, police arrested the girl’s mother, Nagamma, her husband Mathesh, and his brother Mallesh. They were subsequently sent to Salem Jail.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the girl's sister-in-law, Muniyammal, and her father, Muniyappa, on March 6. Further investigations are underway, police said.

The incident took place in a village near Hosur that has a population of 5000 people and is among the hill villages near Hosur, namely Onnepuram, Siddappanur, Chikkamanji, and Kiriyanur. Reports suggest that child marriages are still prevalent in these areas despite ongoing awareness campaigns.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHILD MARRIAGECHILD MARRIAGE IN TAMIL NADUVIDEO SPARKS OUTRAGEGIRL FORCED INTO CHILD MARRIAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.